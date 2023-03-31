“Viasat” TV channels have stopped broadcasting in Ukraine since March 31. What happened?

Viasat World Limited TV channels have stopped broadcasting in Ukraine since March 31. The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting previously found that the company and its related LLC "Viasat Ukraine" have connections with Russia.

TV providers have stopped broadcasting TV1000, TV1000 Action, TV1000 World Kino, ViP Comedy, ViP Megahit, Epic Drama, Viasat History, Explore and Nature. MEGOGO, Volia, Triolan, satellite provider Viasat have already informed about their disconnection.

The National Council reported that Viasat World Limited is a subsidiary of Sabiero Holdings Limited, which is registered in Cyprus. According to the annual financial report submitted in 2021, Sabieroʼs owners include a number of Russian citizens, including the CEO of the Moscow-based Synergy company Oleksiy Krol. It functions as a holding company that owns the corporate rights of Russian legal entities Viasat.

It is indicated that the share of Synergy belonged to the sanctioned JSC "National Media Group", the chairman of the board of directors of which is the former gymnast Alina Kabaeva — Putinʼs alleged mistress.

Viasat World insists that it no longer has ties to Russia, as the company was taken over by management at the end of 2022.