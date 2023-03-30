HACC found the deputy Konstankevych guilty. She did not declare a rented apartment

The higher anti-corruption court found Iryna Konstankevych, member of the "For the Future" group, guilty in the case of false declaration.

The presiding judge Olha Salandyak imposed a fine of UAH 44 200 on the deputy and deprived her of the right to hold certain positions and engage in activities related to the performance of state or local self-government functions for a year. The verdict can be appealed within 30 days.

In the declaration for 2020, Konstankevych did not include information about renting an apartment in the center of Kyiv worth about 2.5 million hryvnias.

The MP stated that she used the apartment less than 183 days per year, and did not use it at all as of December 31, 2020. Therefore, she decided not to declare it.

Before the panel of judges left for the consultation room, Konstankiewicz spoke with the last word and asked her to be acquitted and promised to declare everything "so that no suspicion falls on the institution of the MP."