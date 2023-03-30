Ukrainian military destroyed more than 500 Russian invaders and 12 of their artillery systems

The Ukrainian military destroyed 560 Russian occupiers over the past day — 172 900 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The General Staff reported this on March 30.

The Defense Forces also destroyed one Russian tank, eight armored vehicles, 12 artillery systems and three units of special equipment.

As for the situation at the front, the Ukrainian army repelled 60 Russian attacks there. The epicenter of hostilities remains Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of the past day made 5 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated, and air defense units destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber. At the same time, Ukrainian rocket launchers and artillerymen struck three areas where the occupiersʼ manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.