Politico: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will come to Ukraine. He is called a likely presidential candidate

Former Trump-era US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to arrive in Ukraine on April 3 to show his support for Kyiv ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Politico writes about it.
It is not yet known what Pompeoʼs route will be and what meetings he will hold, in particular, whether the politician will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mike Pompeo is considered one of the likely candidates for the US presidency from the Republicans, but he himself has not yet confirmed this.
The trip will give the American politician an opportunity to demonstrate his support for Ukraine and distance himself from candidates such as Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are known for their skepticism about military aid to Kyiv.
- The governor of Florida and the likely Republican candidate for the next US presidential election Ron DeSantis recently stated that protecting Ukraineʼs borders is not a vital US interest, and that the war in Ukraine is a "territorial dispute." However, within a few days, he changed his position and called the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin a "war criminal."
- DeSantisʼ statements about Ukraine coincide with the views of former US President Donald Trump. The former US leader often repeats that "both sides are tired and ready to make a deal" and that "the death and destruction must end now". Trump has already stated that he would allow Russia to "take over" parts of Ukraine within the framework of the agreement. DeSantis has not officially announced his intention to run for the Republican Party, but has said in private conversations that he plans to run for president. In the USA, he is ranked on the same level as Donald Trump.