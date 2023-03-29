Politico: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will come to Ukraine. He is called a likely presidential candidate

Former Trump-era US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to arrive in Ukraine on April 3 to show his support for Kyiv ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Politico writes about it.

It is not yet known what Pompeoʼs route will be and what meetings he will hold, in particular, whether the politician will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mike Pompeo is considered one of the likely candidates for the US presidency from the Republicans, but he himself has not yet confirmed this.

The trip will give the American politician an opportunity to demonstrate his support for Ukraine and distance himself from candidates such as Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are known for their skepticism about military aid to Kyiv.