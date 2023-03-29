Power outages began in 12 regions of Ukraine due to bad weather. Stormy winds and snow damage power grids.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this in its Telegram channel.

Power outages have already been recorded in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

"Oblenergoʼs repair crews are working on repairing the damage and restoring the power supply," Ukrenergo stated.

In addition, due to network restrictions, power outages are possible in the Kyiv region and in the city of Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration has already noted that emergency shutdowns have begun in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital.