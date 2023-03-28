The government approved the attraction of a second grant from the United States and partners for $2.7 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the attraction of a second grant from the US in the amount of $2.5 billion. The funds will go through the project of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association. Additional $150 million will be provided by other partners, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The Ministry of Finance added that the funds raised will be used to reimburse the costs of the state budget to cover urgent social costs.

In particular, we are talking about pension payments, support of certain social assistance programs (assistance to low-income families, disabled children and those disabled since childhood, payments to IDPs, subsidies for housing and communal services; assistance in connection with pregnancy and childbirth, at the birth of a child, at the time of adoption, child support for single mothers), as well as payment to relevant employees of state bodies, employees in the field of education, payments to employees of the State Emergency Service and payment for medical services under the medical guarantee program.