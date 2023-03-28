The OCU Synod created a religious organization in the Pochaiv Lavra and appointed its archimandrite

The OCU Synod formed a religious organization in the Pochaiv Lavra, which is currently leased from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The decision of the OCU Synod was adopted on March 28.

"As part of the Ternopil Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the religious organization "Pochaiv Holy Dormition Lavra of the Ternopil Diocese of the OCU" was formed, the message reads.

Metropolitan Nestor of Ternopil and Kremenets was approved as a sacred archimandrite.

The meeting of the Synod took place on March 28 in the residence of the head of the OCU at the Mykhailivskyi Zolotoverkhi Cathedral. Nine members took part in it.