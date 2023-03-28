“Ukrzaliznytsia” has scheduled additional trains for the Easter holidays

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has increased the number of flights until Easter and May holidays, the companyʼs press service reports.

Additional flights will connect Kyiv and six major cities of Ukraine.

Train No. 115/116 will depart from Kyiv to Odesa on April 2, 9, 15 and 17. Departure from Kyiv at 07:19, from Odesa at 10:23.

Train No. 191/192 will run from Kyiv to Lviv on April 1, 2, 9, 15 and 17. Departure from Kyiv at 07:47, from Lviv at 11:40.

Train No. 175/176 will depart from Kyiv to Kryvyi Rih on April 2, 9 and 15. Departure from Kyiv at 06:18, from Kryvyi Rih at 11:57.

Train No. 179/180 will run from Kyiv to Dnipro on April 2, 9 and 15. Departure from Kyiv at 07:34, from Dnipro at 11:00.

Train No. 197/198 will depart from Kyiv to Kovel on April 15 and 17. Departure from Kyiv at 06:27, from Kovel at 11:45.

Flight No. 163/164 will depart from Kyiv to Kharkiv on April 2 at 08:01, and return at 11:27.

Also, train No. 167/168 will connect Lviv with Odesa on April 1, 2, 9, 15, 17. Departure from Lviv at 08:50, from Odesa at 10:14.

Tickets are already available in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in the chatbot and on the website, as well as at station ticket offices.