The district court of the Cypriot city of Larnaca sent a Ukrainian woman to prison for six months, who threatened Russians with a knife during the celebration of the Russian flag day.

This is reported by The Cyprus Times.

We are talking about a 55-year-old Ukrainian woman and an investigator in August 2022. She was found guilty of assault.

Then the Ukrainian woman was arrested on charges of assault, drinking alcohol in a public place, possession of a weapon and violation of public order.