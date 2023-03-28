The first British Challenger 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine. It is unknown how many tanks have already been handed over to Ukraine.

This information was confirmed by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Such tanks, handed over by Great Britain, recently arrived in our country. Soon, these fantastic machines will begin to perform combat tasks," he noted.

Britain promised to hand over 14 such tanks. In Reznikovʼs video, at least three tanks are visible. They come to the brigades of the Airborne Assault Troops.