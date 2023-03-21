Great Britain will transfer tank shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine

Great Britain has confirmed that it will transfer depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine. They are used in Challenger 2 tanks.

This was reported by the Minister of State for Defense of Great Britain Anabel Goldie.

"In addition to providing Ukraine [a company] with Challenger 2 main battle tanks, we will provide ammunition, including armor-piercing ones that contain depleted uranium," she noted.

According to her, such projectiles are highly effective for defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles.

British Challenger 2 tanks use armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium, which are better able to penetrate modern armor. Depleted uranium itself is a waste product of the uranium enrichment process. It can also be used to produce nuclear fuel or nuclear weapons. At the same time, there is concern about the radioactivity of such shells. When the target is hit, the projectile explodes and the uranium is released into the air, which is then inhaled by soldiers on the battlefield. This can increase the risk of cancer and other health problems.