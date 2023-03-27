The President visited the advanced positions of the Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhia region

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the advanced positions of the Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhia region.

"I am honored to be here today, next to our military," he noted.

Zelensky thanked the soldiers for protecting Ukraine with the words "we will definitely win" and presented awards to the servicemen.

In addition, according to the press service of the president, Zelensky held a meeting with the military command and the heads of law enforcement agencies of the Zaporizhzhia region. He also visited a military hospital where Ukrainian servicemen are treated.