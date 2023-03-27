Der Spiegel: Germany transferred 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine

Germany handed Ukraine all the promised 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks.
Der Spiegel writes about this with reference to its sources.
It was stated that the tanks have recently been handed over at the Ukrainian border along with "a large package of weapons and spare parts". During the last two months, the Bundeswehr trained Ukrainian tankers and technicians under an accelerated program. Most likely, they arrived in Ukraine together with tanks.
In addition to the Leopard 2, Germany also delivered about 40 of the promised Marder infantry fighting vehicles.
- Earlier, the head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius said that in March, Ukraine will receive 21 Leopard 2 tanks. Eight tanks will be sent from Germany, three more from Portugal.
- On March 27, it became known that Ukrainian tankers who trained on Challenger 2 are returning from Britain. In total, Britain is handing over 14 such tanks to Ukraine. On this occasion, the British Ministry of Defense published a documentary film about the training of Ukrainian tankers.