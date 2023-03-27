The director of the IAEA came to Zaporizhzhia and met with Volodymyr Zelensky at the Dnipro HPP

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi came to Zaporizhzhia and met with Volodymyr Zelensky at the DniproHPP.
"The Dnipro HPP is an integral part of the system that ensures the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhшa NPP. Volodymyr Zelensky showed me the recent damage to the dam," he wrote.
Grossi will also visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which was under Russian occupation, for the second time. He will be accompanied by a group of organization experts.
- The ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022 and has been operating under their control since then. Since August, the occupiers have been regularly shelling the ZNPP and Energodar, as a result of which the station was completely disconnected from the power grid several times.
- In September, a 14-person IAEA delegation visited the station, after which agency employees remained at the ZNPP. They change periodically.
- Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Volodymyr Zelensky stated that while Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a radiation disaster."