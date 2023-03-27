The director of the IAEA came to Zaporizhzhia and met with Volodymyr Zelensky at the Dnipro HPP

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi came to Zaporizhzhia and met with Volodymyr Zelensky at the DniproHPP.

"The Dnipro HPP is an integral part of the system that ensures the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhшa NPP. Volodymyr Zelensky showed me the recent damage to the dam," he wrote.

Grossi will also visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which was under Russian occupation, for the second time. He will be accompanied by a group of organization experts.