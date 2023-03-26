North Macedonia plans to transfer 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine

North Macedonia plans to transfer 12 Mi-24 combat helicopters to Ukraine. The government will discuss this decision on Wednesday.

Slavyanka Petrovska, the countryʼs defense minister, said this in an interview with Alsat.

According to her, the General Staff of North Macedonia has completed the analysis of whether the country can provide Ukraine with Mi-24 helicopters. They decided there that it would not significantly affect the countryʼs military capability.

"All the equipment that is currently transferred is, first of all, at the request of the Ukrainians, they need it, the Ukrainian army skillfully uses it. And this is equipment that, according to our plans, is reaching the end of its useful life," said Petrovska.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense of the country will acquire new multi-purpose helicopters, probably eight units.

Mi-24 is a Soviet attack helicopter for supporting troops on the battlefield. It was the main combat helicopter of the countries of the USSR and the social camp.