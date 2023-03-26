The Ukrainian army eliminated more than 170,000 occupiers during the war

The Ukrainian military eliminated another 660 occupiers during the day. The total number of losses of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine has already exceeded 170 thousand soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

They also destroyed 15 tanks and armored fighting vehicles of the Russians. In addition, they knocked out eight artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems and one anti-aircraft system.

The Ukrainian military also shot down two UAVs of operational-tactical level.