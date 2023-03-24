The occupying head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, created his own “PMC Convoy” on the peninsula

The head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, created his own "PMC Convoy" on the peninsula.

The Russian publication "Vazhnye istorii" writes about it.

Currently, Aksyonovʼs mercenaries are in positions in the Kherson region. They are managed by Kostyantyn Pikalov with the call sign "Mazai" — the right-hand man of the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin and the curator of the "Wagners" in Africa. One of the former members of "Convoy" said that its members conclude two contracts — one with the organization, and the other with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the former mercenary, he received approximately 200 thousand rubles a month, the command — 300 thousand. Land in Crimea or Abkhazia was promised to those who would serve in Aksyonovʼs PEC for a year.

From the chats where the mercenaries communicate, the journalists learned that the "Convoy" training ground is located in the village of Perevalne.

The Telegram channel "Convoy" publishes photos and videos from the front, thoughts about "strong Orthodox Russia" and "Ukrainian Satanists", as well as conspiracy theories about how the Rockefellers bought the water supply system in Ukraine and are now "paralyzing with the help of a special chemical composition" those areas of the brain that are responsible for human identification."