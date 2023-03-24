The former adviser to the head of the State Property Fund was taken into custody in the case of losses to the state of more than 500 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) took into custody the former adviser to the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), who, according to the investigation, was a member of a criminal organization.

This is written by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

The ex-adviser will be held in custody until May 20, 2023, if he does not post bail in the amount of UAH 5.4 million.

However, the decision on a preventive measure can be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry within five days from the announcement of the court decision, that is, from March 24.

A few days ago, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko. He is accused of organizing a criminal group, which during 2019-2021 seized more than UAH 500 million of state-owned enterprises — "Odesa Port Plant" and "United Mining and Chemical Company." The amount of bribe that the members of the organization probably received during the entire time of control over the "Odesa Port Plant" is more than 2 billion hryvnias.