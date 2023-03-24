Four European countries agreed on the unification and joint use of the Air Force

Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway have agreed to share their Air Forces. The total air fleet of the four countries will include 250 modern aircraft

Aftenposten writes about it.

The agreement was signed by the heads of the air forces of the four countries. It involves joint training, logistics and operations planning.

The total number of aircraft in these four countries will be comparable to the air fleet of France or Great Britain. According to experts, the Air Force of this scale will have a very strong deterrent effect on Russia in Scandinavia.

Finland has 55 F-18 aircraft in service, Sweden has more than 70 home-made Gripen aircraft, Norway has 27 modern F-35 aircraft, and Denmark has 33 F-16 aircraft. In addition, countries have a large number of various transport, reconnaissance and training aircraft, as well as various helicopters.