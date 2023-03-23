The General Staff claimed that the Russians had left the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region — but they were wrong

All units of the Russian army stationed in Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, left the city.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the evening of March 23.

This was preceded by a round-up of the nearest homes of the local population — the occupiers "confiscated" large quantities of household and electronic appliances, jewelry, clothes and mobile phones from civilians.

Update 19:55. The General Staff clarified that the occupiers are still temporarily in Nova Kakhovka. Information about their alleged departure was published due to incorrect use of data.