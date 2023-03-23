The Ministry of Defense of France denied the information about the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on “Mirage” fighters

The French Ministry of Defense denied information about the training of 30 Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000 fighters. They emphasize that the training concerns only the use of anti-aircraft systems and ejection on hostile terrain.

This was stated by the representative of the French Ministry of Defense Jan Gravet, reports Le Monde.

"We train Ukrainian aircrews in France to deal with anti-aircraft fire and to survive in the event that their aircraft is shot down," noted Ian Gravet.

The day before, Le Figaro, citing sources, reported that France has been training almost thirty Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000 fighters for more than a month and a half.

Later, the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat informed on Radio Svoboda [Radio Liberty] that the information about the training of Ukrainian pilots in France is not true.