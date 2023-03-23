The ECHR ruled in favor of a Ukrainian woman who was accused of giving false testimony about an accident with the MPʼs son

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) sided with a woman who was unjustly convicted in Ukraine for allegedly giving false testimony about a 2008 road accident. The son of ex-MP of the "Party of Regions" Vasyl Bertash is involved in this case.

In the case of "Udovychenko against Ukraine", the court decided that there had been a violation of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights regarding freedom of expression. According to the decision of the ECHR, Ukraine must compensate the applicant €14 300 in material and moral damages, as well as pay €3 450 in court costs.