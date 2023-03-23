The ECHR ruled in favor of a Ukrainian woman who was accused of giving false testimony about an accident with the MPʼs son

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) sided with a woman who was unjustly convicted in Ukraine for allegedly giving false testimony about a 2008 road accident. The son of ex-MP of the "Party of Regions" Vasyl Bertash is involved in this case.
In the case of "Udovychenko against Ukraine", the court decided that there had been a violation of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights regarding freedom of expression. According to the decision of the ECHR, Ukraine must compensate the applicant €14 300 in material and moral damages, as well as pay €3 450 in court costs.
- In 2008, a woman who witnessed an accident told journalists that she saw the son of the MP Vasyl Bertash getting out of the car from the driverʼs side. Bertash and his son accused her of lying and demanded proof. The Ukrainian court then decided that the woman told a lie and harmed the honor, dignity and reputation of Bertash and his son. She was forced to withdraw her statement and compensate the family of the MP.