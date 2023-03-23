The White House called the Russian pilot, whom Shoigu awarded for attacking an American drone, an idiot

The spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby called the Russian Su-27 fighter pilot, who was awarded the "Order of Courage" by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, an idiot for the attack on the American reconnaissance drone MQ-9 Reaper.
His words are quoted by the press service of the White House.
"I have no idea why they awarded a bravery award to a pilot who maliciously put himself and the US property at risk, and in the best case — he was just an idiot [...]. I donʼt know of any other army in the world, any other air force, that would reward an airman for crashing into a drone. If thatʼs bravery, they probably have a different understanding of it," Kirby noted.
He called the award itself nonsense.
- On March 14, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea. At approximately 07:03, one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft engaged the MQ-9ʼs propeller and it crashed in international waters. Several times before the collision, the two Russian Su-27s jettisoned fuel and flew in front of the MQ-9.
- Washington stated Russiaʼs air force had acted "in a reckless, environmentally unsafe and unprofessional manner," while Russia denied shooting down the drone, saying the MQ-9 had made a sharp maneuver and crashed into the water.
- Later, the Pentagon showed a video of the Su-27 attack on the MQ-9 Reaper. It can be seen there that the plane is dropping fuel on the drone, after which it started having communication problems.
- On March 23, Shoigu presented awards to two Su-27 pilots who attacked the MQ-9 Reaper over the Black Sea, causing it to be sunk.