The White House called the Russian pilot, whom Shoigu awarded for attacking an American drone, an idiot

The spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby called the Russian Su-27 fighter pilot, who was awarded the "Order of Courage" by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, an idiot for the attack on the American reconnaissance drone MQ-9 Reaper.

His words are quoted by the press service of the White House.

"I have no idea why they awarded a bravery award to a pilot who maliciously put himself and the US property at risk, and in the best case — he was just an idiot [...]. I donʼt know of any other army in the world, any other air force, that would reward an airman for crashing into a drone. If thatʼs bravery, they probably have a different understanding of it," Kirby noted.

He called the award itself nonsense.