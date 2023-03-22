The Swedish Parliament voted to join NATO

The Swedish Parliament approved the countryʼs accession to NATO. 269 deputies voted in favor, 37 against (members of the Left Party and the Environmental Protection Party). Another 44 members of parliament were absent.

The parliament announced this on March 22.

Applying for NATO membership requires changes in two laws: on operational military support and on immunity and privileges in certain cases. The purpose of the legislative amendments is partly to make it easier for Sweden to request support from NATO in the form of armed forces, and partly to grant NATO, national representatives and international personnel the immunities and privileges required under the NATO accession agreement.