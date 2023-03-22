The Swedish Parliament voted to join NATO

The Swedish Parliament approved the countryʼs accession to NATO. 269 deputies voted in favor, 37 against (members of the Left Party and the Environmental Protection Party). Another 44 members of parliament were absent.
The parliament announced this on March 22.
Applying for NATO membership requires changes in two laws: on operational military support and on immunity and privileges in certain cases. The purpose of the legislative amendments is partly to make it easier for Sweden to request support from NATO in the form of armed forces, and partly to grant NATO, national representatives and international personnel the immunities and privileges required under the NATO accession agreement.
- In May 2022, Sweden and Finland renounced their traditional neutrality against the backdrop of Russiaʼs military invasion of Ukraine and submitted applications to join NATO. So far, among all the members of the Alliance, only Hungary and Turkey have not accepted their applications. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban promised a positive decision of the parliament on this issue "soon". Turkey is blocking entry, arguing that Stockholm and Helsinki have not fulfilled their commitments to extradite alleged Kurdish extremists.
- In March 2023 , Turkey agreed to approve Finlandʼs accession to NATO. The Parliament of Hungary will also vote for it. Discussions with Sweden will continue. Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to the Alliance.