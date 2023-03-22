Ministry of Defense: Russians plan to mobilize the entire male population of five cities of Luhansk region

The occupiers informed about another stage of large-scale mobilization in the cities of Starobilsk, Shchastya, Novoaidar, Nizhnyoteple, and Novopskov of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

The Russians plan to conscript the entire local male population of conscription age (first of all, those who have received citizenship of the Russian Federation and the so-called LPR).

At the same time, the occupiers, in order to motivate potential conscripts, promise to transfer to them forcibly alienated housing of Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave their homes.