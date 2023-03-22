The ECHR has set a date for the hearing of the case of Ukraine against the Russian Federation regarding the occupation of Crimea

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has set a date for the hearing of the case of Ukraine against Russia, which concerns the violation of human rights in the occupied Crimea. Earlier, the court recognized the admissibility of this case.
This is stated in the message of the court on the Twitter page.
The case concerns Ukraineʼs claim that the Russian occupation authorities have systematically violated human rights in Crimea since February 2014.
"After the completion of the written procedure, the head of the Court informed the parties that, in the interests of the proper administration of justice, the Court will hold a hearing on the admissibility [of the complaints] and the merits of the case, having previously set it for November 8, 2023," the ECHR noted.
At this meeting, the court will consider the merits of the complaints that have already been found admissible, as well as consider the admissibility and merits of the case of political prisoners and the complaints of convicts.
- In January 2021, the European Court of Human Rights accepted the case of Ukraine against Russia regarding the occupation of Crimea and proceeded to consider the merits. The ECHR also confirmed that Russia had "general effective control" over Crimea since February 2014, and not since the time of the so-called "referendum". Ukraine has claimed control of the peninsula since February 27, when the "Zelensky men" appeared, while Russia has claimed that it began to control the peninsula since March 18, 2014, when Putin signed the law on Crimea as part of Russia.