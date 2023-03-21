The most expensive cartoon of Ukrainian production "Mavka. The Forest Song" became the highest-grossing Ukrainian film since independence.

Derzhkino reported this on March 21.

In just three weekends, 642,671 tickets were sold for the cartoon at the Ukrainian box office, and the box office totaled 81,848,415 hryvnias. Shows continue.

The cartoon was created based on Lesya Ukrainkaʼs "Forest Song" — here is the trailer. This is the most expensive Ukrainian cartoon. Its budget is 187 million hryvnias, the share of state participation in the production of the cartoon is 49.5 million. The directors are Oleksandra Ruban and Oleg Malamuzh.

The main characters of the cartoon are voiced by Yulia Sanina, Dzidzio, Olena Kravets, Artem Pyvovarov, Oleg Skrypka, Natalka Denysenko and others. The soundtrack to the cartoon was created by the band "DahaBrakha".