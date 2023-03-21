The Verkhovna Rada increased state budget expenditures by over 500 billion hryvnias. Almost all of the funds will go on the defensive

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for the law on changes to the state budget. State expenditures will increase by 537 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa.

According to the law, 518 billion hryvnias will be used for the needs of the army, in particular for the salaries of military personnel, payment of food and the production and purchase of weapons.

The other 19 billion hryvnias will be directed to the Reserve Fund of the state budget, which is used for emergency measures.

The budget committee added to the draft law the provision that the funds of the Reserve Fund can be used, in particular, for the payment of one-time cash assistance to the families of fallen servicemen and for the construction of fortifications.