Oksen Lisovyi became the new Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine

At its meeting on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported the candidacy of the director of the Small Academy of Sciences Oksen Lisovoy for the position of Minister of Education.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko informed that 313 MPs voted for the relevant decision.

Since 2010, Oksen Lisovyi has been the director of the National Center of the Small Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (SAS). For about a year now, he has been participating in military operations, while at the same time performing the duties of the director of the National Military Academy. With the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he joined the army as a volunteer in the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.