Law enforcement officers of the Kharkiv region have identified the Russian commander who shot a car with his spouse in it with an armored carʼs machine gun on June 23, 2022, near the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha of the Izyum district.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the couple from Donetsk left by car to the city of Bakhmut to evacuate their elderly parents. Near the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, their car was spotted on the road by the Russian military, after which the IFV opened fire. The man was injured. The woman tried to save him, but the Russians continued shelling.

At that time, the Ukrainian military was conducting aerial reconnaissance and recorded the shooting of a car. To save the family, the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent a drone with the note "FOLLOW ME". Seeing the copter, the woman did not understand what to do, but she followed it, because it was the only way she could save her life and the life of her husband. The drone brought her to the Ukrainian military. At that time, the occupiers approached the shot car and thought that the man had died. They dumped his body in a trench on the side of the road. The man lay unconscious there for more than 30 hours, and then managed to get to the base of the Armed Forces on his own.

The fire on the car was directed by a resident of Moscow, the commander of a motorized rifle unit. He confessed to his crime in a conversation with his wife. This call was intercepted.

The occupier was informed of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He will be declared wanted.