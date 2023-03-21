The French demand Macronʼs resignation — thousands of people protested

In French cities, thousands of people protested once again — they demand the resignation of the government of Elizabeth Born and President Emmanuel Macron.

The cause of discontent was the adoption of an unpopular pension reform bypassing the vote in parliament and the failure of votes of no confidence in the government.

Protests took place in Paris, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lyon, Rennes, Toulouse and dozens of other cities. Some participants of the demonstrations set fire to trash cans and beat billboards.

In the town of Abbeville, protesters broke into the city hall building, and in Brest, the police had to form a border to protect the office of one of the deputies.

The most serious clashes between security forces and protesters took place in the capital.

Le Figaro reports at least 243 detainees in Paris alone.

Trade unions, meanwhile, are calling on the French to hold regular mass demonstrations from March 23 onwards.