The Secretary of the National Security Council refuted WPʼs data about hundreds of thousands of losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces

The estimates of losses in the ranks of the Defense Forces published by The Washington Post do not correspond to reality, said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The publication wrote about 120 thousand killed and wounded.

In an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Danilov emphasized that such losses are impossible.

"I declare to you with full responsibility that we do not have 100,000 casualties among the military. It is impossible. Our military knows the exact number; the president knows it. During the war, this is classified information, but 100,000 is completely untrue," the NSDC secretary noted.

He emphasized that the casualty ratio with the enemy is currently 1 to 7, and in some cases 1 to 10.

"The backbone of our army was prepared after the 2014 war, we knew how to fight, and this was not the case in Russia. In many areas, they had simply insane losses," Danilov added.