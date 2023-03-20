Parliament terminated the mandate of the MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi. He returns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) terminated the powers of the MP from "European Solidarity" Mykhailo Zabrodskyi. He returns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about the results of the parliamentary vote. 307 MPs voted for the relevant decision.

"Lieutenant General is returning to military service — he is planned to be appointed the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhny," Honcharenko wrote.