Parliament terminated the mandate of the MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi. He returns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) terminated the powers of the MP from "European Solidarity" Mykhailo Zabrodskyi. He returns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about the results of the parliamentary vote. 307 MPs voted for the relevant decision.
"Lieutenant General is returning to military service — he is planned to be appointed the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhny," Honcharenko wrote.
- In the spring of 2014, Mykhailo Zabrodskyi went to fight in the ATO [anti-terrorist operation] zone. Under his command, the 95th Airmobile Brigade carried out the task of blocking the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk and held an important stronghold — Mount Karachun. In 2015, he commanded Ukrainian forces during the battles for Maryinka, and became the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Since 2017, he has been in charge of the Anti-Terrorist Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He is a Hero of Ukraine.
- In 2019, Zabrodskyi was elected the MP of the IX convocation from the "European Solidarity" party. He was number 4 on the list as non-partisan. He was also the first deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.