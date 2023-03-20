World Happiness Report: Finland became the happiest country in the world for the sixth time. Ukraine is in 92nd place

According to the ranking of the World Happiness Report, Finland has become the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row.

CNN writes about it.

The report is based on data from a global survey of people in more than 150 countries. Countries are ranked by happiness level based on the average life score of the previous three years, in this case from 2020 to 2022.

The following indicators were taken into account during the survey: healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, low level of corruption, generosity in the community, caring for others and freedom to make key life decisions. The first twenty looks like this:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Israel

5. The Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. Norway

8. Switzerland

9. Luxembourg

10. New Zealand

11. Austria

12. Australia

13. Canada

14. Ireland

15. USA

16. Germany

17. Belgium

18. The Czech Republic

19. Great Britain

20. Lithuania

Finland, Denmark and Iceland were among the top three happiest. Israel climbed five points over the course of the year — from 9th to 4th place. Rounding out the top twenty newcomers is Lithuania. Over the past six years, Lithuanians rose from 52nd place to 20th. Residents of other Baltic countries, in particular, Estonia (No. 31) and Latvia (No. 41), also become happier over the years.

Afghanistan is at the very bottom of the list — it is in 137th place. Lebanon rose one step higher — 136th place.

In this yearʼs ranking, Ukraine is ranked 92nd, while Russia is ranked 70th. The report notes that well-being in Ukraine has definitely suffered, but life scores in September 2022 were higher than after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. They are supported by a stronger sense of common purpose, goodwill and trust in the countryʼs leadership.

The researchers also found that overall goodwill in the world has increased by about 25% compared to the pre-coronavirus period. The overall level of happiness has also not suffered during the pandemic, with global averages broadly in line with the three years preceding the coronavirus.