SBI: The MP from “Servant of the People” Volodymyr Hevko hit a pedestrian to death

The MP from "Servant of the People" Volodymyr Hevko hit a pedestrian to death.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that it is investigating a violation of traffic safety rules with the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of the article provides for deprivation of liberty for a period of 3 to 8 years with deprivation of the right to drive a car.
The accident happened in the evening of March 19 on the Ternopil — Lviv — Rava-Ruska road in Lviv region, in the Zolochiv district. Preliminary, a pedestrian crossed the road in an unauthorized place. Drager showed that the driver was sober.
- Hevko himself was the first to report the accident. He emphasized that he cooperates with the investigation, passed all tests for alcohol and drugs, and also passed all necessary tests. The MP promised support to the family of the deceased.