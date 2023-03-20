SBI: The MP from “Servant of the People” Volodymyr Hevko hit a pedestrian to death

The MP from "Servant of the People" Volodymyr Hevko hit a pedestrian to death.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that it is investigating a violation of traffic safety rules with the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of the article provides for deprivation of liberty for a period of 3 to 8 years with deprivation of the right to drive a car.

The accident happened in the evening of March 19 on the Ternopil — Lviv — Rava-Ruska road in Lviv region, in the Zolochiv district. Preliminary, a pedestrian crossed the road in an unauthorized place. Drager showed that the driver was sober.