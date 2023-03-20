General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 69 attacks and destroyed another 700 invaders over the past day

The Russian army continues to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. The Ukrainian military repelled 69 Russian attacks over the past day.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the course of a day, Ukrainian aviation struck three Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile systems, hit the occupied areas seven times and destroyed the enemyʼs ammunition depot. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian drone of the "Zala" type.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Tor", three areas where the Russians and their military equipment are concentrated, and three means of radio-electronic warfare of the occupiers.

The Russian army lost approximately 700 soldiers, five tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles and nine artillery systems over the past day. In total, 165 610 Russians have already died in Ukraine.