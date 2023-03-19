Donetsk region under shelling: two civilians killed in Kramatorsk, one dead in Kostyantynivka

Three people died and 17 were injured in Donetsk region yesterday due to Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Russians hit Kramatorsk with cluster munitions from "Smerchiv" and "Hurricanes" — there two people died and ten were wounded. Shells damaged 76 private houses, a high-rise building, two communal enterprises, a football arena, part of the State Emergency Service and Bernatsky Park.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians periodically shelled the Mariinsky community. Avdiivka was hit by artillery, the shelling damaged houses on three streets.

The occupiers hit Kostyantynivka three times with artillery and five times with cluster munitions from "Hurricanes" — one person was killed and five were injured. The shelling damaged 20 private houses, a high-rise building, a school and a shop. Another house was partially destroyed in Mykolaivka.

In Bakhmut, two people were injured, three high-rise buildings and two private houses were damaged. Four more houses were damaged in Vasyukivka. There are also damaged buildings in Siversk and Serebryanka.