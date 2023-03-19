General Staff: Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 80 attacks per day, destroyed 710 Russians and 21 enemy tanks

Russian troops are advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtar directions. During the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 83 attacks. Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the fighting.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force hit Russian concentrations 10 times in the past day. Air defense forces shot down an enemy Shahed-136 drone, and the missile and gunners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit seven districts where the personnel and military equipment of the occupiers were located.

The Russian army lost approximately 710 soldiers, 21 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles and eight artillery systems over the past day. In total, 164,910 Russians have already died in Ukraine.