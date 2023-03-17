In Belarus, the editor-in-chief and general director of the independent publication “Tut.by” were each given 12 years in prison

In Belarus, the Minsk City Court sentenced the editor-in-chief of the opposition website Tut.by Maryna Zolotova and the general director of the publication Ludmila Chekina to 12 years each.

This was reported by the "Vesna" human rights center.

They were found guilty of tax evasion, as well as inciting enmity and calling for actions against the national security of Belarus. The case was considered in closed mode.

There are only five defendants in the case, but only Zolotova and Chekina were in the pretrial detention center. The editor of the Department of Economics and Politics Olha Loyko, correspondent Olena Tolkachova and legal adviser Kateryna Tkachenko were released from custody on personal bail.