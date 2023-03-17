The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 70 attacks by the occupiers and eliminated 760 Russian soldiers

The Russian military continues to storm Bakhmut and carry out attacks in the area of Kreminna, Avdiivka, and Maryinka. The occupiers lost another 760 soldiers killed over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Russia does not give up its intentions to occupy Ukraine, so despite the loss it continues its offensive.

The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. The Defense Forces repelled more than 70 attacks over the past.

Also, the occupiers launched 5 rocket and 18 air strikes, as well as launched 73 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

As a result of another shelling of Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), 6 civilians were injured, more than 20 houses, a school and other civil infrastructure objects were damaged.