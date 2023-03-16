Only 29 MPs of the Verkhovna Rada voluntarily submitted income declarations to the NAPC. Here is the list of them

Only 7% of MPs of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voluntarily submitted declarations for 2021 to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC). Most of them are representatives of "Servants of the People".
The "CHESNO" Movement was informed about this in the NAPC.
It should be noted that until the end of martial law, citizens and the media will not be able to get acquainted with the declarations, and the NAPC will not be able to check them.
As of now, non-factional MPs have not submitted any declarations.
The list of those who voluntarily submitted their declarations does not include the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, the leaders of the parliamentary majority, and the heads of other factions and groups.
- Due to the restrictions of martial law, the declaration for 2021 is voluntary. The agencyʼs website has a counter that displays the statistics of submitted declarations and is updated every Monday. The fewest declarations were submitted by officials of the Presidentʼs Office, the Cabinet of Ministers, and MPs.
- In February, President Volodymyr Zelensky supported a petition to restore the declaration of wealth of officials and deputies. The day before, G7 ambassadors spoke in support of draft law No. 8071.