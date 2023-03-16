The Security Service of Ukraine discovered a Russian fire adjuster in the Kramatorsk Police Station. She helped the Russians attack Bakhmut

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports that it exposed an agent group of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU), which included two residents of Kramatorsk. One of them was a nurse of the combat unit of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The women gathered intelligence about the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy used this information when planning combat operations in the Bakhmut area.

In addition, the attackers recorded the results of enemy attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure to correct repeated strikes.

In case of capture of the region, the aggressor "guaranteed" his henchmen leadership positions in the local occupation administration.

The court chose a preventive measure for both women — detention.