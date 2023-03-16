Axios: Israel approves export licenses for defense systems against drones for Ukraine

Israel has approved export licenses for the possible sale of two of its companies that develop anti-drone systems. These systems can help Ukraine counter Iranian drones.

Axios writes about this with reference to three Israeli and Ukrainian officials.

For the first time since the beginning of the great war, Israel approved licenses for the export of defense products for possible sale to Ukraine.

Before that, Israel tried not to provide military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fearing to cause tension in relations with Russia and harm its own security interests in Syria.

But when Russia began using Iranian-made attack drones, the Ukrainian government increased its pressure on Israel, asking for military assistance.

Ukrainian officials are convinced that the provision of weapons systems to Ukraine is in Israelʼs interests, since Iran can improve its drones based on the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Licenses were approved for two Israeli companies, Elbit and Rafael, which develop anti-drone systems.

Israel offers Ukraine to buy electronic warfare equipment to block and shoot down drones, which have a range of about 25 miles and can be located near power plants or other critical locations.

According to an Israeli official, one possible reason Israel approved the licenses is to see how the systems work against Iranian drones.