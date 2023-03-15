Il Foglio: Dmytro Medvedev ordered “PMK Wagner” to assassinate the Minister of Defense of Italy

Former Russian President Dmytro Medvedev ordered the "Private Military Company of Wagner" to kill Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto for $15 million.

This was reported by the Italian newspaper Il Foglio with reference to an intelligence report.

The application was received by "PMC Wagner", which has two branches in Europe. One is based in the Balkans (moving between Serbia and Albania), the other in Estonia.

On March 13, Guido Crozetto accused PMC Wagner of transporting migrants from Africa, especially from Libya, as revenge for supporting Ukraine. Crosetto called it a "hybrid war" waged by Russian mercenaries and accused Russia of wanting to harm some countries, primarily Italy, and trying to influence their geostrategic decisions.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagnerites, responded to Crozettoʼs statement that "the group does not deal with migrants" and called him an "ass."