Russia again shelled Marhanets of the Dnipropetrovsk region, there are casualties

Russia again shelled the town of Marganets in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two women aged 62 and 57.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, on March 15.

Four more women and one man were injured. Seven high-rise buildings and four private houses were damaged in the city.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The city of Marhanets is located on the right bank of the Dnipro, and on the other bank is the occupied city of Energodar of the Zaporizhzhia region, from where Russia is shelling Marhanets with artillery and multiple rocket systems.