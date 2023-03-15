The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-24 front-line bomber near Bakhmut

A Russian Su-24 supersonic front-line bomber was allegedly shot down near Bakhmut in Donetsk region today.

Monitoring groups were first informed about its destruction, and then the video of the fall was published by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The footage shows the explosion of the plane and the dome of the parachute — the pilot managed to eject.

The video has the logo of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

The brigade itself and the Air Force did not report the downing of the plane.