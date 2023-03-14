Ukraine asked Finland to hand over high-speed trains that used to travel to Russia

Ukraine asked Finland to hand over four Allegro high-speed trains. Before the full-scale invasion, these trains traveled to Russia.

Yle writes about it.

Such a request was personally discussed by the former head of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Kamyshin and the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, who was recently in Kyiv. It was not an official meeting, but a spontaneous conversation.

The relevant request from Ukraine was forwarded to the Finnish ministries for consideration.

Allegro high-speed trains were built specifically for the Helsinki-St. Petersburg route and fit the width of Soviet-style tracks.

The movement of these trains stopped in March 2022, and in the summer the company wrote them off together with spare parts.

The fate of Ukraineʼs request is currently unknown, as the company that owns these trains is owned equally by Russia and Finland.