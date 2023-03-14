Italy blamed the PMC “Wagner” for the surge in migration from African countries

The Italian government has accused Russiaʼs PMC "Wagner" of increasing the number of boats carrying illegal migrants in the Mediterranean, part of Moscowʼs strategy to retaliate against countries that support Ukraine.

This was reported by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto, Reuters reports.

"I think it is now safe to say that the exponential growth of migration from African shores is also to some extent part of a clear strategy of hybrid warfare implemented by the Wagner group using its considerable weight in some African countries," Crosetto noted in a statement.

He called on NATO allies to help Italy deal with the growing number of migrants.

Similar remarks also came from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who during a visit to Israel expressed concern that many of the migrants had come from areas controlled by the "Wagner group."

About 20 000 migrants have arrived in the country this year, compared with 6 100 for the same period in 2022, according to Italyʼs interior ministry.

The forces of "Wagner" are accused of operating in several African countries, including Libya, Mali and CAR.

The founder of the PMC "Wagner" Yevheniy Pryhozhyn says that "he has no idea what is happening with the migration crisis, we are not concerned."