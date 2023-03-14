The USA has extended for a year the term of the program for Ukrainians fleeing the war

The US Department of National Security has extended for another year the period of stay of Ukrainian citizens who entered American territory after the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, writes AP.

The US Department of Homeland Security clarified that it refers to those citizens of Ukraine and their closest relatives who arrived in the US before the opening of the "Unity for Ukraine" assistance program.

It is noted that Ukrainians who arrived under this program usually received two years of humanitarian stay in the USA. And approximately 20 000 Ukrainians who arrived before them usually received permission to stay for only one year.

Over the next four weeks, the US Department of Homeland Security will review the cases of eligible Ukrainians, starting with those who arrived earliest.