The EU extended personal sanctions against Russia for another six months

The European Union (EU) extended personal sanctions against Russia for another six months. No changes were made to the list.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

In total, 1 473 people and 205 companies are on the list. They are involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine and violation of Ukrainian territorial integrity.

The sanctions will remain in effect until September 15, 2023. They include the freezing of assets, a ban on entry and a ban on financial transactions.